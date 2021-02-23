Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 225,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,345,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,018 shares of company stock worth $13,316,440 in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

