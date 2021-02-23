Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Columbia Sportswear worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 17,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,443,040.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,354,716.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Franco Fogliato sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $835,639.00. Insiders have sold 328,650 shares of company stock worth $32,707,180 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of COLM opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

