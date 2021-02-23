Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.82% of Harsco worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 64.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 20.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

HSC opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.