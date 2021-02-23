Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 520,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $12,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.69. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

