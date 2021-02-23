Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,479 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,362,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,570 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 14.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 482,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 28.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,444,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,380,000 after purchasing an additional 540,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,723,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,701,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

