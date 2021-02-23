Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.75% of McGrath RentCorp worth $12,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the third quarter valued at $2,217,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of MGRC opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,277 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

