Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.69 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $348,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 47,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 29.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 331,127 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,104,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in F.N.B. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,088,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

