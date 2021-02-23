Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,551 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of ChampionX worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 19.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

