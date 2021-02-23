Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.50 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,282 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $269.25 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

