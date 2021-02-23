Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Southwest Gas worth $11,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

