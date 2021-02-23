Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after acquiring an additional 949,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.