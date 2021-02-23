Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.52 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AutoZone by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,186,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 385,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,724,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 272,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,701,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,188.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,181.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

In related news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

