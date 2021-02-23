Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.