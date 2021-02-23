Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,173 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Seagate Technology worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

