Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Hub Group worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,513,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

