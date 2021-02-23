Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

PDM opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.