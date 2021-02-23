Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $11,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Shares of CAKE opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

