Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 338,261 shares of company stock worth $25,923,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.10.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

