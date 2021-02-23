Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after purchasing an additional 264,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 118,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $115.75 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

