Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,926 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,312,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 279,840 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

