Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 133,104 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $74,642,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $212.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $321.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.