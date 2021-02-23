Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,867 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Black Hills worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after buying an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,459,000 after buying an additional 104,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKH. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

