Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,003 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,417 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $12,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,283 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,377 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.07.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

