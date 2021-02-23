Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 22,682 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

