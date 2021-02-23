Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Kemper worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 1,631.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kemper by 352.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

