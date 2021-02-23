Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,668 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 98,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.57.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

