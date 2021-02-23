Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,885 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ameren by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ameren by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

