Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Wolverine World Wide worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,389,000 after buying an additional 93,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

