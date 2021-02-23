Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,066 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Cactus worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 6.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $96,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,979.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.