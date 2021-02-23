Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,265,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,241,000 after buying an additional 404,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,461,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,878 shares of company stock worth $2,141,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

