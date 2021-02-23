Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Avista worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after purchasing an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Avista by 3,067.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,859,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,505 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avista by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,612,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,035,000 after purchasing an additional 260,482 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 9.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,127,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

