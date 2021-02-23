Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 10.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $477.00 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

