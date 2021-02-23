Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.28.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.07. 71,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,473. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $522.73 and a 200 day moving average of $502.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

