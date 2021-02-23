Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.00-17.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.28. Chemed also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 17.00-17.50 EPS.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $481.07. 71,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,473. Chemed has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.70 and its 200 day moving average is $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

