Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, analysts expect Chico’s FAS to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CHS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $287.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

