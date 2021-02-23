Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $210.09 million and approximately $93.40 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,101,150 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

