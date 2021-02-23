China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading Down 11.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 533,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 379,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAAS shares. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $180.48 million, a PE ratio of 579.00 and a beta of 3.28.

In related news, CFO Jie Li sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

