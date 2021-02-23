China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.37

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.37 and last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

