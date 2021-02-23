China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Trading Down 19.6%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) was down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36.

China Health Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

