China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Stock Price Down 10.2%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s share price was down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 2,132,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,461,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth $189,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

