China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Others segments.

