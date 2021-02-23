China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Stock Price Down 18.5%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 2,356,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,891,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

