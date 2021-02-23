China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.57

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 1260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

