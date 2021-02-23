China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.57

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 1260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.
ZNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
