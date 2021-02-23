China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.79

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $33.39. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 30,040 shares changing hands.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

