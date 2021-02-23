China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Down 19.2%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares dropped 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,692,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,284,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

