Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $2,009,740.86 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.03. The company had a trading volume of 372,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,356. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 666,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,674 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

