Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.42.

In related news, insider Sue Bailey acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.82 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,855.44 ($23,468.17). Also, insider Patrick Strange acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.94 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of A$79,400.00 ($56,714.29). Insiders purchased 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $120,015 in the last quarter.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

