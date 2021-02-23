Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHYHY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

CHYHY opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.