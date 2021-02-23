Chromia Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.61 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Chromia has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $20.61 million and $7.44 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

