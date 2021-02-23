Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,804. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.